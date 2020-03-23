1  of  2
VA Central Western Mass closing some outpatient clinics to protect against COVID-19

(WWLP) – VA Central Western Massachusetts is streamlining services to protect against the potential spread of COVID-19.

The following locations will close Tuesday to clinical face-to-face care:

  • Greenfield outpatient clinic
  • Fitchburg outpatient clinic
  • Worcester Plantation Street outpatient clinic
  • Worcester Lake Avenue outpatient clinic

Signage at these outpatient clinics will include where healthcare services have been redirected, the call center phone number, as well as the Veterans Crisis Line number.

The following care locations remain open at this time:

  • Edward P. Boland VA Medical Center, Leeds Campus
  • Pittsfield outpatient clinic
  • Springfield outpatient clinic
  • Worcester Lincoln Street outpatient clinic

