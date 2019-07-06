Va. family fends off naked intruder who claimed to be the devil

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield family spoke with 8News Friday after fending off a naked intruder who broke into their home on South Twilight Lane the night before. The intruder claimed to be the devil and attacked the family, which prompted the homeowner to fire 39 rounds.

The incident was a traumatic experience for the Lewis family’s first night in their brand new home.

“She was in to kill us,” Melissa Lewis said. “That was her almighty, to kill us. She attacked us and I held her down; just kept on punching her and punching her as hard as I possibly could.”

The Lewis’s dream home now looks like a war zone with blood soaked into the carpet and the walls, windows riddled with bullets, and shell casings scattered all over.

“I said ‘who are you?’” Lewis’s husband, who did not wish to go on camera, explained. “She said ‘I need your help, please help me.’ I said ‘get out of my house,’ and she goes ‘I’m the devil.’”

The homeowner says the woman, who had a blue ponytail, broke into the basement around 10:30 p.m. on July 4. The family said she was laughing menacingly and refused to leave.

“She looked possessed. Her eyes were completely black, like saucers, and she was laughing like it was a joke,” Lewis’s husband told 8News.

Fearing for his life, the father of three grabbed his pistol and gave a verbal warning to the woman. With his family sleeping upstairs, he opened fire hoping to scare her off. None of the shots struck the suspect.

Lewis said the woman aggressively charged at him with superhuman strength.

“She was not stopping,” he said. “She had the strength of four grown men.”

When he ran out of bullets, Lewis began throwing furniture at her. His wife and children eventually jumped in and attempted to stop the woman. The intruder didn’t stop until one of the children, the Lewis’s 12-year-old son Logan, shoved a wrench into her neck.

Police arrested the intruder, and she is being treated and evaluated at the hospital. The Lewis family left with bruises and bite marks.

“I’m scared to go in there. I won’t even go into any room by myself. I’m terrified,” M. Lewis said.

Detectives told the family that the suspect lives nearby and will eventually be charged with Robbery, Breaking and Entering, and Attempted murder. She is currently in the ICU with severe head trauma.