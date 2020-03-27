VA temporarily closing community based outpatient clinics

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System is temporarily closing all Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) beginning March 28th, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
All CBOC providers and staff have been converted to virtual care and request patients to use telehealth (phone or video) for scheduled appointments. There are also online tools for routine or non-urgent concerns.
For more information, questions, or concerns please contact the call center at 1(800)893-1522. The Veterans Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day for urgent issues: 1(800) 273-8255, Press 1.
Open Care Locations: Edward P. Boland VA Medical Center, Leeds Campus
Closures:
Fitchburg Outpatient Clinic
Greenfield Outpatient Clinic
Worcester Plantation Street Outpatient Clinic
Worcester Lake Avenue Outpatient Clinic
Pittsfield Outpatient Clinic
Springfield Outpatient Clinic
Worcester Lincoln Street Outpatient Clinic