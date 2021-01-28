Vaccinations at Connecticut prisons to begin on Feb. 1

HARTFORD, CT (AP)–Connecticut’s acting correction commissioner says staff at the state’s prisons will begin being vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday.

Angel Quiros made the announcement Thursday during a legislative hearing on his permanent appointment to the job. It comes a day after correction officers expressed frustration with a lack of a vaccination plan in the prison system.

Quiros said they also have identified 27 prisoners who are 75 or older and they also will begin receiving shots on Monday. He did not say when the rest of the prison population would begin getting vaccinated.

