SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A series of vaccine clinics in Springfield are hoping to boost covid-19 resilience during school vacation week.

Doses will be available at the Eastfield Mall on Boston Road from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Those that get a dose will receive a $25 gift card and enjoy free music, food and games at the clinic.

Thursday, the clinic will move to Bounce Trampoline park and be open from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the evening.

They will set up at Interskate 91 in Wilbraham on Friday.