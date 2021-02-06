Vaccines overtake COVID-19 infections

FILE – In this June 11, 2009, file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. An email obtained by The Associated Press shows that the World Health Organization has recorded 65 cases of the coronavirus among staff based at its headquarters, including at least one cluster of infections. (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The head of the World Health Organization says the number of people who have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine is now higher than the number of people infected.

They are calling it a “remarkable achievement” in the global effort to stop the pandemic.

The World Health Organization is also calling on rich countries with vaccine stockpiles to donate doses to developing countries once their high-risk populations have been immunized, warning that leaving large numbers of unvaccinated people could worsen the pandemic.