Vaccines overtake COVID-19 infections

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The head of the World Health Organization says the number of people who have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine is now higher than the number of people infected.
They are calling it a “remarkable achievement” in the global effort to stop the pandemic.
The World Health Organization is also calling on rich countries with vaccine stockpiles to donate doses to developing countries once their high-risk populations have been immunized, warning that leaving large numbers of unvaccinated people could worsen the pandemic.