HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — The Valley Blue Sox dug in with a double header on Saturday. They will be hosting the Upper Valley Nighthawks. As an added bonus the first 300 fans got free baseball caps. The fun will continue on Sunday with a “seven innings of winnings” event.

Starting at 1 p.m. the Valley Blue Sox will be playing the Mystic Schooners. The team will also be hosting a 150th anniversary celebration for the city of Holyoke. The team will be giving away Holyoke Miller shirts to the first 150 fans to enter the stadium on that day.

The Millers were a minor league team that played at Mackenzie Stadium from 1977 to 1982.