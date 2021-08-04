Valley Blue Sox move to Divisional Semifinals

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Valley Blue Sox are moving on in the NECBL playoffs after winning their Wild Card game Tuesday with a score of 5-0 against the Bristol Blues.

Pitching for the Blue Sox in their winning game was starter Grant Kipp, followed by Ziv Gar from Molloy College, Nicholas Beetel from Lehigh University and lastly Andrew Sears from Rhode Island College. Their great pitching along with the combined team effort stopped the Blues from making a single run.

“I’m excited to get going and to play Danbury. Tonight was a testament to our pitchers, and I hope we continue this into the semifinals.” Travis Holt | Blue Soxs Player, Bulter University

Cole Andrews from University of Miami put the Sox on the board in the bottom of the fifth after he claimed two RBIs. This followed by a hit by Michael Casaleggio from Palm Beach Atlantic bringing home Brian Hart from Marist to take home. UMass Amherst’s own Steven Luttazi, and Paul Franzoni from New Jersey Institute of Technology each hitting RBIs bringing the Blue Sox to up to their closing 5-0 score.

“Any win in the playoffs is a big win . . . Bristol wanted it. They competed very well for a stretch in the regular season. It was a 0-0 ballgame heading into the fifth inning. We have to tip our hats to them for their effort tonight and in the regular season.” Valley Head Coach Hez Randolph

The Blue Sox will play Wednesday in the Divisional Semifinals against the Danbury Westerners.