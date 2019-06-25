Valley Press Club Scholarship winner is from Chicopee Comp High School

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This year’s 22News Valley Press Club Scholarship winner is a graduate of Chicopee Comprehensive High School.

Joseph Klaus and his mom, Star, took a tour of the 22News studios Tuesday.

Joe graduated Chicopee Comp this month. During his time in high school, he served as managing editor and sports editor of the yearbook, wrote for the school’s newspaper, and was vice president of the Student Council. He was captain of the varsity soccer, indoor track, and baseball teams.

He’ll start his Communications and Journalism studies at the University of New Haven in the fall. One day he hopes to be on network TV or ESPN.

In addition to playing and coaching baseball and soccer, Joe is a straight-A student with a GP of 96.17 and a member of the National Honor Society. Joe works hard, and he has a lot of support at home.

“I’ve always thanked my parents ’cause they always pushed me, they were always on my back,” Joe said. “If I didn’t do well on something, they were like ‘What were you doing here?’ It was always them really pushing me.”

In addition to sports and academics, Joe organized a benefit soccer game that benefitted Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen in Chicopee and volunteers for the Knights of Columbus in Chicopee. Joe also organized a benefit baseball clinic to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital and teaches children baseball skills.

We know we’ll be seeing Joe again when he achieves his career in Sports Broadcasting.

22News is proud to have sponsored the Valley Press Club scholarship awarded to a student as deserving as Joseph Klaus.