Vega appointed Director of Holyoke’s Office of Planning & Economic Development

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Holyoke has appointed outgoing State Representative Aaron Vega to the position of Director of the City’s Office of Planning & Economic Development (OPED).

In a news release sent to 22News from Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, current director Marcos Marrero is resigning for personal reasons. His last day will be Friday, January 22, 2021.

Mr. Vega was first elected to the Massachusetts House of Representatives 5th Hampden District legislative seat in November 2012. He was also elected to the Holyoke City Council in 2009, serving from 2010-2014. As an at-large city councilor, Vega chaired the Redevelopment Committee as the legislative counterpart to OPED’s work.

His first official day as Director will be Monday, January 25, 202.