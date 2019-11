(WIVB) — Wegmans Food Market in Buffalo, New York is recalling its Veggie Power Blend and Tofu Shiitake Slaw.

This is due to the potential of the products being contaminated with Listeria.

They were sold on the Self-Serve Cold Bar between September 29 and November 4.

Customers may return these products to the Service Desk for a full refund.

For more information, Wegmans can be reached at 1(855) 934-3663 on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.