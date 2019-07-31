1  of  2
Velis to discuss role in Afghanistan, national security issues

The country of Afghanistan has been the center of war and turmoil for several decades.

The United States became involved with a military conflict there after the September 11, 2001 terror attack, in an effort to defeat the Taliban and al-Qaeda. The conflict continues, eighteen years later.

Massachusetts State Representative John Velis is a Major in the United States Army Reserve. He saw active duty in Afghanistan and participated in Operation Enduring Freedom.

In a 22News Digital First LIVE web streaming interview, Major Velis will be discussing his experience in Afghanistan, national security, NATO alliances, and other foreign relations issues facing the United States.

Watch the interview LIVE, Thursday, August 1 on WWLP.com at 2:15pm,.

