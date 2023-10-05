WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rachel’s Table, a Springfield organization that provides food for those with low income, collected food donated by vendors at The Big E Fair.

Throughout the 17 days of The Big E Fair, Rachel’s Table collected more than 3,800 pounds of leftover food from vendors. The food was then distributed to Margaret’s Pantry, The Gray House, All Nation’s Church, CSO’s Friends of the Homeless, and Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry.

Rachel’s Table plans to continue its partnership with The Big E in 2024 in hopes that more food from vendors is donated to the organization to help feed those in need in the community.

“We are thrilled to work with the Big E to serve our community together,” stated Jodi Falk, Executive Director of Rachel’s Table of Western Massachusetts. “Agriculture is of course the foundation of food security, so it is natural to work with one of the largest agricultural fairs in the country to support food security in our region.” Nancy Delson, Director of Eastern States Exposition Foundation, is “excited to continue our partnership with Rachel’s Table in service to Western Massachusetts.”

More than 40 percent of western Massachusetts residents are facing food shortages. If you are in need of food assistance, visit feedwma.org to learn more.