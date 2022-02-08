Vermont House passes Reproductive Liberty amendment

Montpelier, VT — On Tuesday, the Vermont House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed the ‘Reproductive Liberty’ amendment. The amendment, also known as Prop 5, is intended to safeguard the right the right to reproductive liberty granted under Roe v. Wade, regardless of any future decision by the U.S Supreme Court.

The vote will now go to Vermonters, who will get to decide whether Vermont will be the first state to guarantee the right to abortion in it’s constitution.

“What it’s saying is that you have the right to reproductive justice,” said Representative Jill Krowinski (D). “You have the right to become pregnant and carry a child, you have the right to seek an abortion if you choose, you have the right to use or refuse contraception. Really, this is codifying the current practice that we’ve had in Vermont for about 50 years.”

The final vote in the House included 41 lawmakers who voted against the amendment, including State Rep. Vicki Strong (R), who has been a vocal opponent of the proposal since it was introduced back in 2019. “If proposition five moves forward and is passed in November, future legislatures will be limited to enact any legislation that can help to protect the unborn at any stage of pregnancy or protect these vulnerable women struggling with an unplanned pregnancy.”

Between now and November’s election, Vermonters will continue to hear arguments made by legislators and organizations both for and against the ‘Reproductive Liberty’ amendment. Lucy Leriche of Planned Parenthood Northern New England said it’s important to break through the noise and get the facts.

“That is why it’s really important for organizations like Planned Parenthood and trusted healthcare providers to move forward and provide accurate information, fact-based information so voters can hopefully sort through those confusing and misleading messages and get to the truth about reproductive autonomy.”