Montpelier, VT – Vermont, and New Hampshire Attorney Generals are joining a larger group to sue a telecom company for illegal robocalls.

51 bipartisan attorneys generals are on the list.

They say Avid Telecom sent more than 7.5 billion calls to numbers on the national do not call list between December 2018 and January of 2023.

About 13 million of those calls were to numbers in Vermont.

The Attorney Generals say the company faked being local or even federal law enforcement to scam people.

People who have experienced any of these scams are asked to report them immediately.