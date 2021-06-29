Vermont’s 16 highway welcome centers reopen

All 16 Vermont Information Centers have reopened to travelers after being closed at the start of the pandemic.

The centers have restrooms, brochures about Vermont businesses and attractions and vending machines for travelers in most facilities, the state department of Buildings and General Services said Monday. Coffee service is also expected to resume in the coming weeks, the department said.

“We’re excited to be able to provide these services again across the state,” said Commissioner Jennifer Fitch. “Like any other business restarting, it will take time to get every element fully operational, but we now feel we can provide a positive experience for the travelling public and a safe workplace for our employees, and we are looking forward to welcoming people from around the world back to Vermont.”

The Bennington, Fair Haven, Guilford, Hartford, Sharon, Waterford, and Williston centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, while centers in Bradford, Derby, Georgia, Lyndonville and Randolph are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.