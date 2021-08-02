Vermont’s Purrier St. Pierre advances to 1,500m semifinal in Olympic debut

Montgomery native Elle Purrier St. Pierre made her Tokyo Olympics debut Sunday evening, finishing third in the second heat of the women’s 1,500m to qualify for the semifinals.

A community-wide watch party was held at her former high school, Richford Junior Senior High School. Purrier St. Pierre’s mother Annie Purrier shared how proud she is of her daughter, adding that her daughter’s journey to Tokyo has been an emotional rollercoaster.

“We are extremely excited. The support that we’re getting from all the towns, you see all the signs saying “Elle for Gold.” We’re very pleased. We’re really proud and happy for everything” said Annie Purrier.

All of Purrier St. Pierre’s memorabilia was displayed around the Richford school gymnasium. rom her high school awards, to college to her Olympic qualifying gold medal.

Richford Junior Senior High School is hosting watch parties for every race as the Vermonter runs for gold. Elle’s next race is scheduled for Wednesday, August 4 at 6 a.m. Doors open at 5 a.m.