CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A job fair is being held to assist veterans and their spouses with career opportunities and VA benefits.

A news release from Disabled American Veterans (DAV) says in partnership with RecruitMilitary, more than 20 employers will be available to assist veterans with career opportunities in construction, medical, administrative, and logistics industries. The event will take place on Tuesday, September 20th from 12 to 4 p.m. Registration is now available on their website.

The free “All Veteran Job Fair” is open to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel, and members of the National Guard and Reserve. Staff will be available to also help with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance.

Since 2014 there have been more than 157,000 job offers during the DAV job fairs held in-person and virtually.