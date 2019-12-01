Veterans share stories through song

1  of  126
Closings and Delays
439th Air Lift Wing Westover Academy at Charlemont Academy Hill School Agawam Public Schools Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Secondary Schools Athol-Royalston Reg School District BakuCare Basketball Hall of Fame Baystate Academy Charter Public School Belchertown Public Schools Berkshire Country Day School Brimfield Council on Aging Calvary Baptist Church-Easthampton Center After School Program Central Berkshire Reg School District Chicopee Public Schools Cloverdale Preschool Common School Community Music School of Spfld. Curtis Blake Day School Easthampton Public Schools Emily Williston Mem. Library & Museum Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Farmington River Reg School District First Lutheran School-Holyoke Four Rivers Charter School Four Winds School Franklin County Technical School Franklin Cty Reg Housing/Redevelop. Authority Frontier Regional School District Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Gorse Children's Center Granby Schools Greenfield Center School Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hampden Charter School of Science Hampshire Regional School District Hampshire Regional YMCA Hartsbrook School Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Trinity Parish-Westfield Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Day Nursery Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hubbard Memorial Library Hulmes Transportation Services J. Polep Distribution Services Kidstop Schoolage Program LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns Leoni Wire, inc. Lilly Library Little Tot Day Care Ludlow Public Schools MacDuffie School Mahar Regional High School Make Way for Ducklings Nursery May Center School Mittineague Children's Center MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Montessori School of Northampton Mountain View Baptist Church Neari School Northampton Public Schools Orange Elementary Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Phoenix Charter Academy Pioneer Valley Christian Academy Pioneer Valley Montessori School Pioneer Valley Reg. School District Pope Francis Preparatory School Providence MMTP PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch PV Perf. Arts Charter Public School Quabbin Regional School District Quaboag Regional School District R. H. Conwell Elementary School Riverside Industries Transportation Serv. Riverside Industries, Inc. Side by Side Presch & Child Care Ctr Smith College Smith College Campus School Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South County Senior Center South Hadley Council on Aging South Hadley Public Schools South Hadley Town Hall Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age Spfld. Seventh-Day Adventist Jr. Academy Springdale Education Center Springfield Museums Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish-Northampton St. Mary's Westfield STCC Sunshine Village The Children's House - W. Spfld. Trinity Nursery Sch & Kindergarten Trinity United Methodist Church Union #38 School District United Cong. Church-UCC Holyoke Valley Educational Associates Valley West School VOC Transportation Ware Public Schools Ware Senior Center Wernick Adult Day Health Center West Springfield Boys & Girls Club West Springfield Public Schools Westfield Public Schools Westfield State University Westfield YMCA Nursery School WestMass ElderCare Westover Air Base White Oak School Willie Ross School for the Deaf

Veterans share stories through song

News

by: Steve Staeger, KUSA

Posted: / Updated:

(KUSA) – Songwriting with Soldiers, a nonprofit camp for veterans, offers two- to three-hour sessions with songwriters to craft a ballad telling the story of service.

“You put those two people together…you come up with a song that often speaks to all of us,” says Mary Judd, co-founder of the group. “The truths come out for the veteran.”

The songs don’t necessarily have to be about service. Veteran Adrienne Sommers wrote a song about her relationship with her father.

“He died 21 years ago when I was 18,” she says. “And when he died we kind of just packed everything up – put it in boxes.”

Sommers said her father was a country music artist. So earlier this year, she went in search of some of the songs he wrote. She literally started unpacking boxes.

And she realized something else had been stuffed away.

“I’m unpacking emotional things that I carry with me and turning that into forgiveness,” she says.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2QXu6GK

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Severe Weather Alert

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots