2019 Veteran of the Year Award, Springfield Veteran’s Day Parade Marshal to be announced

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield’s Veterans’ Activities Committee, Inc. and the Springfield Department of Veterans will announce the 2019 Veteran of the Year and Parade Marshal awards on Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Richard J. Tyrell will be presented the Veteran of the Year award and Emmanual K. Owusu has been chosen as this year’s Parade Marshal. The announcement will take place at City Hall, Room 220, located on 36 Court Street at 3:00 p.m.

The position of the Parade Marshal is awarded to someone who strives to increase the quality of life for the community’s veterans through personal and professional work.

The Veteran of the Year Award is given every year to a Springfield veteran resident who continuously volunteers to better the community without seeking recognition for the work they have done.