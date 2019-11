SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Richard Tyrell was honored at City Hall in Springfield on Wednesday as the 2019 Veteran of the Year.

The Marine combat Veteran and Purple Heart recipient dedicates his time to serving his fellow veterans through a number of local organizations.

The ceremony also announced this year’s Veteran’s Day Parade Marshal.

Emmanuel K. Owusu will have that honor, for his efforts to increase the quality of life for the community’s veterans.