Benefit concert supports local veterans, RiverMills Senior Center in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dan Kane and Friends will be hosting a benefit concert to support the Building Fund got the RiverMills Senior Center Sunday afternoon in Chicopee.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the event will kick off at 2:00 p.m. in the Chicopee High School auditorium. The concert has a special patriotic theme which will include veterans and service members!

Tickets are $15.00 and donations are welcomed to support a veteran and spouse to attend the concert for free and enjoy the entertainment.

Click the flyer below to get more information on how you can sponsor a ticket for a veteran to attend the Dan Kane and Friends Concert on Sunday, November 10th! Posted by Chicopee Department of Veterans Services on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

If you wish to make a donation to the “Ticket-For-A-Vet”, donors may forward a check in the amount of the number of tickets you wish to donate to FRIENDS of Rivermills Center, 5 West Main Street, Chicopee, MA 01020.