Children sing for veterans at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – First Lutheran Church & School choir presented an early Veterans Day salute to the men and women at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke Friday.

The First Lutheran Church & School choir serenaded the veterans with traditional patriotic songs that span generations. The sacrifices of these veterans, some of whom served their country overseas more than seventy years ago, are not unknown to these children.

“Tthe children know the sacrifices the veterans have made for their freedom to worship the Lord as they please. Some of them were on the brink of tears doing the star-spangled banner, they knew it was so important.” Susan Langowski, Choir Director

As each Veterans Day approaches the community comes together to show their appreciation for what the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke residents have accomplished in its struggle to keep America safe from its enemies.

More Veterans Voices on WWLP.com

Latest News: