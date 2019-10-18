History Channel: Five generation veteran family in Springfield selected for documentary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A veteran from Springfield and his family were selected by the History Channel to be a part of their Veterans’ week programming.

Five generations of Gumersindo Gomez’s family have served in the military.

The filming started Friday morning in Springfield at Gumersindo’s organization, the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Centers of Massachusetts.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the AARP magazine selected Gomez’s family in October 2018 to do an article on them for the generations of veterans in their family. The article was in the April/May issue of this year.

The History Channel picked up on the article and wanted to make it part of their veteran’s programming during Veterans week that will air November 11.

“We’re looking to highlight the reasons so many generations of one family made that commitment to the armed forces, and then also to highlight how so many veterans don’t stop their service when they come home.” Kathleen Williams, History Channel Producer

His father was who started it all. Ismael Gomez served during the end of WWII and Korea. Gumersindo and his oldest brother ended up serving together in combat units in Vietnam from December 1966 through 1967, but his brother was taken out of Vietnam as two brothers cant serve together in a combat zone. Gumersindo was in the military for 20 years and retired in August of 1986.

“I have tried to do what I think is best for our country and continue to serve those that can’t help themselves and we have many veterans that need our help.” – Gumersindo Gomez

Gumersindo also met his wife Eva Gomez who served six years in the military and achieved the rank of Sergeant E-5. Gomez’s oldest son Giovanni served two tours in Iraq and his grandson Taylor joined in 2016 and is still active today.

“I am truly blessed that the Lord has chosen him to be my father. He has shown me a lot and that makes me try to emulate him and become a better person.” -Giovanni Gomez -Gumersindo’s son.

I try to make my grandfather proud and my family proud. We sacrifice a lot going into the military and my grandfather sacrificed the most Taylor Rodriguez -Gumersindo’s grandson.

Gumersindo Gomez has also created housing for homeless veterans and is the Massachusetts director of Vietnam Veterans of America.