Lawmakers honor veterans in touching tribute

BOSTON (WWLP) – Memorial Hall was packed for Monday’s Veteran’s Day ceremony to honor past and present service members, but the most touching of all was the tribute to those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

The annual Veterans Day tribute brings together members from every branch of the military to thank them for serving our nation’s interests at home and overseas.

“The work that we do to honor, recognize, appreciate and express our gratitude to those who put themselves in harms way and their families, it will never measure up to the debt that we owe those who served,” Governor Charlie Baker said.

A candle was lit in remembrance of the soldiers who left Massachusetts to protect our democracy, and never returned home. The families of those brave men and women, often referred to as gold star families were also recognized at Monday’s event.

The keynote speaker, a veteran service coordinator from Springfield closed the ceremony with a special message for his fellow veterans.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart, you will always be my hero,” Gumersindo Gomez said.