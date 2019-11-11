Ludlow man named Veteran of the Year at annual ceremony

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow High School hosted the town’s annual Veterans Day ceremony Monday morning.

The community was invited to pay tribute to those who have served in the nation’s military.

A number of awards were presented to businesses and students for their support of veterans. U.S. Army veteran Eric Segundo spoke with 22News about the importance of Monday’s event.

“This is a great opportunity to educate our future generations to let them know about service, service to our country and what it means,” said Segundo.

Resident Thomas Fornier was honored as Ludlow Veteran of the Year.

