National Anthem broadcasted on WWLP-22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – WWLP is among 171 Nexstar stations across the country that start their daily broadcasts with the playing of the United States National Anthem.

The Star-Spangled Banner was once a staple on local television stations, signifying the beginning or end of the broadcast day and Nexstar is restoring this long-held tradition.

Since September 2, the national anthem has played before our morning broadcasts and will continue every day of the year on WWLP.

The anthem is performed by emerging talented artists who will record their own unique versions of The Star-Spangled Banner at Belmont University’s Ocean Way Studios.

The first group of performers included Nashville-based Brian Sutherland, Texas native Kristen Kelly, and 2018 American Idol contestant Julia Cole.

The second group of performers now include country singer born and raised in NYC Skye Claire, contemporary country singer/songwriter Sarah Peacock, American country music artist Clint Daniels, a singer/songwriter from El Salvador Angie Keilhauer and singer/songwriter of country music Madeline McDonald.

“This unique collaboration supports higher education in business for the music and entertainment industry, while providing aspiring professional artists and songwriters a national distribution platform to showcase their respective talents.” NEXSTAR PRESIDENT OF BROADCASTING TIM BUSCH

All musical genres will be highlighted during the series.

