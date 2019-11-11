Residents honor veterans in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – East Longmeadow held its annual Veteran’s Day parade and ceremony Monday.

East Longmeadow residents wanted to show their gratitude for all veterans who sacrificed their lives protecting our freedoms.

The parade started at the American Legion on Crane Avenue at 10:45 a.m. this morning.

Parade-goers marched to Maple Street, and then to Town Hall where a ceremony was then held to honor all veterans.

The ceremony included playing of the taps, the laying of the wreath and speeches by local veterans.

One East Longmeadow family told 22News veterans should be honored all year round.

“We enjoy recognizing all the sacrifices everyone else made for us. They should all be commended and we should all celebrate them.” -Diane Drewnowski, East Longmeadow

This ceremony is held every year to pay tribute to active and former military members for their service.

The veterans’ day ceremony wrapped up around 11:30 a.m. this morning.