Breaking News
Springfield man killed in crash on I-91 North in Connecticut
Watch Live
Springfield’s 2019 Veterans Day Parade

Social Media: To all veterans, thank you

Veterans Voices
Posted: / Updated:

(North Adams Police Department)

(WWLP) – People across America honored veterans that served our country in the United States Armed Forces by sharing posts and ceremonies to their social media on Veterans Day.

Here are some of the posts that were shared:

On this day, we honor all current and former members of the Armed Services. Without your bravery and sacrifice, we…

Posted by Granville MA Fire Department on Monday, November 11, 2019

Thank you Veterans for protecting our freedom! 🇺🇸

Posted by West Springfield Animal Control on Monday, November 11, 2019

Always give a Veteran your helping hand! Thanks to Retired Chief Cozzaglio for helping a Veteran get into a fire truck for the parade! 👮🏼‍♂️

Posted by North Adams Police Department, Massachusetts on Monday, November 11, 2019

Happy Veterans Day and thank you to all of our service men and women for their honorable military service to our nation….

Posted by Easthampton Police Department on Monday, November 11, 2019

Happy Veteran's Day to all Veterans! For all you've done, Thank you!

Posted by 104th Fighter Wing on Monday, November 11, 2019

Honoring all who served!

Posted by Russell Police Department on Monday, November 11, 2019

Happy Veterans Day! 🇺🇸

Posted by Easthampton Health Department on Monday, November 11, 2019

The Springfield Police Department would like to send a special thank you to all the past and present members of our…

Posted by Springfield Police Department on Monday, November 11, 2019

As we honor Veteran's Day today, we would like to thank all the men and women who proudly served our country and those…

Posted by South Hadley Police Department on Monday, November 11, 2019

Thank you to all those serving or have served on this Veterans Day!

Posted by Easthampton Fire Department on Monday, November 11, 2019

Thank you to all who have served

Posted by Hatfield Police Department on Monday, November 11, 2019

Happy Veteran's Day to all of our military personnel, past and present……Thank You!!!

Posted by Southwick Police Department on Monday, November 11, 2019

As we honor Veteran's Day today, we would like to thank all the men and women who proudly served our country and those who continue to keep us safe today.

Posted by Belchertown Police Department on Monday, November 11, 2019
Posted by Massachusetts Environmental Police on Monday, November 11, 2019

Today we pause our busy lives to thank those that made it possible. To all those that have served and those that continue to serve the Granville Police Department would like to say Thank you.

Posted by Granville MA Police Department on Monday, November 11, 2019

More Veterans Voices on WWLP.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Trending Stories