Social Media: To all veterans, thank you

(North Adams Police Department)
(WWLP) – People across America honored veterans that served our country in the United States Armed Forces by sharing posts and ceremonies to their social media on Veterans Day.
Here are some of the posts that were shared:
On this day, we honor all current and former members of the Armed Services. Without your bravery and sacrifice, we…Posted by Granville MA Fire Department on Monday, November 11, 2019
We are grateful for your service to our country. Thank you for all you do, from us to all of you ! https://t.co/ESDaoYQIbY pic.twitter.com/8viXNZL1Uy— HolyokePD (@holyokepolice) November 11, 2019
Thank you Veterans for protecting our freedom! 🇺🇸Posted by West Springfield Animal Control on Monday, November 11, 2019
We say thank you as we honor and remember our veterans today on Veteran’s Day at Doverbrook Condominiums @Chicopee_MA together with @repwagner pic.twitter.com/HDSFXQ0Di9— Mayor Rich Kos (@MayorKos413) November 11, 2019
Always give a Veteran your helping hand! Thanks to Retired Chief Cozzaglio for helping a Veteran get into a fire truck for the parade! 👮🏼♂️Posted by North Adams Police Department, Massachusetts on Monday, November 11, 2019
“We don’t get the chance to be a part of this great democracy…if not for the sacrifice of our servicemen and women.”We remain committed to building on our never-ending work to meet the needs of our returning heroes. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/r7nRxN4psR— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) November 11, 2019
Happy Veterans Day and thank you to all of our service men and women for their honorable military service to our nation….Posted by Easthampton Police Department on Monday, November 11, 2019
My great uncle Brodie, a #WWII vet. Thank you to all the brave men and women who fought and continue to fight for our freedom. We appreciate you♥️🇺🇸 #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/m4YwUsrWLN— Ciara Speller (@CiaraSpeller) November 11, 2019
Happy Veteran's Day to all Veterans! For all you've done, Thank you!Posted by 104th Fighter Wing on Monday, November 11, 2019
Thank you for your service @MonicaWWLP! 💕#VeteransDay #DigitalFirst #WWLP #WeSaluteYou pic.twitter.com/ZWJANsjvcu— Jada Furlow (@JadaWWLP) November 11, 2019
Honoring all who served!Posted by Russell Police Department on Monday, November 11, 2019
It's #VeteransDay and there will be special events throughout Western Massachusetts to honor their service. What are you doing today to honor veterans? @WWLP22News pic.twitter.com/qR4lvwrr2b— Mike Masciadrelli (@masciadrelliTV) November 11, 2019
Happy Veterans Day! 🇺🇸Posted by Easthampton Health Department on Monday, November 11, 2019
Honoring all #veterans today for all that you do for our freedom, including my best friend Alex! Thank you, we appreciate you❤️ #marines #USMC #VeteransDay @USMC pic.twitter.com/WjQ8ZMzQg5— Ariana Tourangeau (@ArianaWWLP) November 11, 2019
Thank you to all the veterans who have served, and all the men and women currently serving in our country’s military! #VeteransDay— Taylor Knight (@TaylorKNews) November 11, 2019
The Springfield Police Department would like to send a special thank you to all the past and present members of our…Posted by Springfield Police Department on Monday, November 11, 2019
Honoring our heroes today on Veterans Day including my Dad Sgt. Norman Tettemer U.S. Army 1943-46 #VeteransDay @USArmy pic.twitter.com/TzHirSdK9a— Rich Tettemer (@RichTettemer) November 11, 2019
As we honor Veteran's Day today, we would like to thank all the men and women who proudly served our country and those…Posted by South Hadley Police Department on Monday, November 11, 2019
https://t.co/5NgNEZJm8G pic.twitter.com/R5b47GeEp4— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2019
Thank you to all those serving or have served on this Veterans Day!Posted by Easthampton Fire Department on Monday, November 11, 2019
LIVE: 66th annual #VeteransDay observance ceremony at @ArlingtonNatl. https://t.co/kSqB8tUXNp— Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) November 11, 2019
Thank you to all who have servedPosted by Hatfield Police Department on Monday, November 11, 2019
Today, as we recognize all #Veterans, the men and women of the #USNavy are operating across the globe, ready and capable of protecting all who threaten the American way of life. #VeteransDay #NavyReadiness pic.twitter.com/cHz9ChkS04— U.S. Navy (@USNavy) November 11, 2019
Happy Veteran's Day to all of our military personnel, past and present……Thank You!!!Posted by Southwick Police Department on Monday, November 11, 2019
This #VeteransDay, we remember the common bond that all veterans share. pic.twitter.com/lQGRwrPy0v— U.S. Marines (@USMC) November 11, 2019
As we honor Veteran's Day today, we would like to thank all the men and women who proudly served our country and those who continue to keep us safe today.Posted by Belchertown Police Department on Monday, November 11, 2019
Today we honor those who served. Those who answered our nation's call. Those who defend our families, our neighbors and the American way of life.#VeteransDayVideo by Kayla Cain pic.twitter.com/II52G7R159— U.S. Army (@USArmy) November 11, 2019
Posted by Massachusetts Environmental Police on Monday, November 11, 2019
Today, our Nation comes together to salute the veterans of the United States Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/hBPoEwkaqz— The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 11, 2019
Today we pause our busy lives to thank those that made it possible. To all those that have served and those that continue to serve the Granville Police Department would like to say Thank you.Posted by Granville MA Police Department on Monday, November 11, 2019
