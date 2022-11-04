SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A veteran in Springfield was awarded a new bathroom as part of a nationwide ‘Baths for The Brave’ program.

Edward DeMars of Springfield will receive a brand-new bath system, being replaced in his home by NEWPRO Home Solutions in honor of Veterans Day. DeMars is a Vietnam and Gulf War veteran who proudly served in the US Army and US Air Force. His mobility was impacted due to back surgery, knee replacements, and shoulder replacements making, it difficult to get in and out of the shower.

The existing shower will be replaced with a new one that will be safer and more convenient for him to use. A check was presented to DeMars by NEWPRO General Manager Daniel Mocci.

“I can’t believe this is happening,” said Baths for the Brave recipient, Edward DeMars of Springfield. “I was going to take a loan out just to get my bathroom fixed, but this is great!”

“Because he’s always taking care of us, I wanted to give him some sort of gift,” said Edward’s

son, Joshua DeMars, who nominated his father for Baths for the Brave. “He’s always wanted a

new shower or bathtub, so I figured I’d nominate him.”

“This is our 6th year partnering with the nationwide veteran giving back program: Baths for The

Brave. This year, we are providing a safe bathing environment for not one, but TWO veteran

families! How exciting is that?” said Marci Katz, Vice President of NEWPRO. “No one should

ever have to worry about bathing safely in their own home. We are honored to be able to

continue to give back to those who have sacrificed so much for our country. Edward and

NEWPRO’s other veteran recipient, Otis, will receive their FREE baths on November 10th – one

day before Veterans Day. This special event truly embodies the core values on which the

business was founded. It is one of our favorite NEWPRO Cares Initiatives,” said Katz.

The project is scheduled to take place on November 10th.