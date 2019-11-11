Students spend day off visiting veterans in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Schools were closed on Monday in observance of Veterans Day, and some Springfield students spent their day off at the Holyoke Soldiers Home.

This “Veteran Day of Service” gave Pope Francis Preparatory School students an opportunity to say thanks to local veterans and have some fun as well.

About 80 students and their teachers met with veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers Home.

Students handed out food to veterans, played games with them, and shared stories. It was an experience both students and veterans really appreciated.

“I am very grateful and very hopeful for the new generation because they inspire me. And they’re smart you can tell they enjoy what they’re doing.” -Norman Letendre, U.S. Army Veteran

“You hear about the stories you read about them through the history books but you never really see or get the real feelings behind it. When you go over and talk to them, you just make their day.” -Michael George, Junior, Pope Francis Preparatory School

Established in 1952, The Holyoke Soldier’s home is a state-funded health care facility that provides high-quality care to about 260 veterans. The school’s “Day of Service” finished at Noon.