SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the 9th year, Texas Roadhouse is offering veterans and active members of the U.S milliary a free lunch in honor of Veterans Day.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the offer will be held at both Texas Roadhouse locations in Springfield on 12 Mall Street and in Hadley on 280 Russell Street from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

All veterans can choose one of ten entrees from a special Veterans Day menu which includes a 6-ounce sirloin! Proof of service includes discharge papers and military or VA card.

