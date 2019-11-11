1  of  2
USO: Thank You Veterans

Veterans Voices
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Veterans and people currently serving in the military were saluted Monday morning at the USO’s Veterans Thank You Breakfast at the Log Cabin in Holyoke.

The USO is celebrating 78 years of support for our military and their families.

Among the veterans honored today included the oldest veteran in attendance, Henry “Hambone” Salvas, who joined the Army at the start of World War II and earned the Purple Heart when he was wounded in Italy.

Hambone is now 96 years old.

22News Anchor Rich Tettemer served as Emcee for today’s event.

