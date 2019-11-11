Veterans Day celebration in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of South Hadley honored veterans at Michael E. Smith Middle School with the presentation of our national colors, guest speakers, wreath-laying and taps.

The ceremony began at 11:00 a.m. with the “Bells of Peace” national program of the World War One Centennial Commission.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3104 awarded local student winners of the VFW’s “Patriots Pen” essay contest, as well as the VFW Post 3104 “Teacher of the Year.”

The students of Michael E. Smith Middle School also made a presentation of their annual trip to Washington D.C.

