Veterans Day ceremony in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The ceremony in Holyoke celebrating local veterans was held at the War Memorial Building on Appleton Street Monday.

The event started at 9:00 a.m. with coffee and donuts offered with the ceremony honoring veterans at 10:00 a.m. The ceremony included the following:

Chris Sims – Master of ceremonies

Dan Henchy – Posting of colors

Eva Teraso – National Anthem

Invocation – Chaplain Chad Correa

Mayor Alex Morse, State Representative Aaron Vega, City Council President Todd McGee – City of Holyoke

Master Chief Michael Rodney, U.S. Navy – Guest Speaker

Awardees Presentation

Scott Meyer – COTY

Deputy Chief George Kiakis – PSOTY

Luis Delgado 0 VOTY

Benediction/Closing Prayer – Chaplain Chad Correa

The event included lunch from the American Legion Post 351.

