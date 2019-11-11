1  of  2
Veterans Day ceremony in Holyoke

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The ceremony in Holyoke celebrating local veterans was held at the War Memorial Building on Appleton Street Monday.

The event started at 9:00 a.m. with coffee and donuts offered with the ceremony honoring veterans at 10:00 a.m. The ceremony included the following:

  • Chris Sims – Master of ceremonies
  • Dan Henchy – Posting of colors
  • Eva Teraso – National Anthem
  • Invocation – Chaplain Chad Correa
  • Mayor Alex Morse, State Representative Aaron Vega, City Council President Todd McGee – City of Holyoke
  • Master Chief Michael Rodney, U.S. Navy – Guest Speaker

Awardees Presentation

  • Scott Meyer –  COTY
  • Deputy Chief George Kiakis – PSOTY
  • Luis Delgado 0 VOTY

Benediction/Closing Prayer – Chaplain Chad Correa

The event included lunch from the American Legion Post 351.

