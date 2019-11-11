Veterans Day ceremony in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The ceremony in Holyoke celebrating local veterans was held at the War Memorial Building on Appleton Street Monday.
The event started at 9:00 a.m. with coffee and donuts offered with the ceremony honoring veterans at 10:00 a.m. The ceremony included the following:
- Chris Sims – Master of ceremonies
- Dan Henchy – Posting of colors
- Eva Teraso – National Anthem
- Invocation – Chaplain Chad Correa
- Mayor Alex Morse, State Representative Aaron Vega, City Council President Todd McGee – City of Holyoke
- Master Chief Michael Rodney, U.S. Navy – Guest Speaker
Awardees Presentation
- Scott Meyer – COTY
- Deputy Chief George Kiakis – PSOTY
- Luis Delgado 0 VOTY
Benediction/Closing Prayer – Chaplain Chad Correa
The event included lunch from the American Legion Post 351.
