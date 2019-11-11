Veterans Day parade and ceremony held in Westfield

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) - Friends of the Agawam Veterans Cemetery held an event at the Holyoke Mall to support local veterans.

The event was held from 10:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. to help the Wreaths Across America program. The campaign is focused on placing a wreath on a headstone of veterans in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Main Street in Agawam.