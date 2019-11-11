1  of  2
Veterans Day parade and ceremony held in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Westfield honored veterans with a parade and ceremony held on Veterans Day Monday morning.

The events in Westfield began at 10:30 a.m. at Westfield Bank on Elm Street and proceeded to Parker Memorial Park on West Silver Street for the ceremony at 11 a.m.

