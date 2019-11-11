Veterans Day parades, ceremonies in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Several communities in western Massachusetts are holding parades or ceremonies to honor veterans for Veterans Day.

The following is a list of local parades and ceremonies:

WESTFIELD – parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at Westfield Bank on Elm Street and will end at Elizabeth Parker Park on West Silver Street for a ceremony at 11:00 a.m

HOLYOKE – Annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the War Memorial Building at 310 Appleton Street at 10:00 a.m

SOUTH HADLEY – Ceremony to honor veterans’ commitment to liberty, patriotism, and sacrifice at Micahel E. Smith Middle School on 100 Mosier Street starting at 11:00 a.m

LUDLOW – Annual ceremony to be held at the Ludlow High School Auditorium for the first time at 500 Chapin Street at 9:00 a.m

THREE RIVERS/PALMER – Veterans day parade at 10:45 a.m.

SPRINGFIELD – Veterans day parade to begin at 11:00 a.m. at Springfield Technical Community College and continue down State Street to Main Street and end at City Hall where a ceremony will be held. 22News will be live streaming the ceremony, watch it live here.

EAST LONGMEADOW – There will be a short parade, laying on wreaths and military honors. The parade starts at 10:55 a.m. from American Legion Post at 293 Legion Court and Crane Avenue

BELCHERTOWN – The town ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m. at the town common with a second ceremony at 11:00 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium at Belchertown High School.

HOLYOKE SOLDIERS HOME – Pope Francis Preparatory School students are holding a series of service events in local nursing homes and neighborhoods to serve and help veterans. One event is at the Holyoke Soldiers Home from 8:00 a.m. to Noon.

AIC in SPRINGFIELD – American International College is having a Veterans Day ceremony to honor students and alumni veterans during their annual ceremony from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at the Campus Center Auditorium

AGAWAM – Veterans Day Observance Ceremony at Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. 1390 Main Street. 22News will be live streaming the ceremony.

Watch 22News starting at 5:00 p.m. for full coverage of these events.