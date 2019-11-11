Veterans who work at 22News; Honoring all who served

Breaking News
(WWLP) – 22News has three veterans who are working for you at the news station in Chicopee.

22News Digital Reporter Monica Ricci is currently a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.

22News Commercial Production Sean Manning was a corporal for the U.S. Marine Corps

22News Sales Account Executive Jerry Adams is a veteran in the U.S. Air Force.

We would also like to recognize the many veterans who work for Nexstar Media Group.

HEROES AMONG US: HONORING THE VETERANS OF NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP

On behalf of everyone at 22News, thank you for your service.

In honor of the veterans of Nexstar, the Director of Digital Content for Nexstar Media Group, Inc., Austin Kellerman, is requesting donations to Fisher House Foundation. For more information visit Veterans Day | Raising money for Fisher House Foundation.

More Veterans Voices on WWLP.com

