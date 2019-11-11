(NBC) – President Donald Trump will participate in a wreath laying and deliver remarks at the New York City Veterans Day parade.
Watch live: Trump participates in NYC Veterans Day events
More Veterans Voices on WWLP.com
Latest News:
- WATCH LIVE: President Trump participates in NYC Veterans Day events
- Springfield man killed in crash on I-91 North in Connecticut
- Woman charged in connection to unresponsive infant at Myrtle Beach day care
- Small plane lands on I-95 in Exeter, RI
- Mother’s Dream: Tennessee to be home to one-of-a-kind combat veteran retreat
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.