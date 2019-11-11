WATCH LIVE: President Trump participates in NYC Veterans Day events

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WATE) - Back in 2010 the third battalion fifth Marines were conducting operations in Afghanistan for Operation Freedom. Just one month into their tour, the Marines were attacked. Twenty-five were killed and 200 more wounded.

Alec Catherwood was one of those marines that lost his life that day. Since then his mother Gretchen Catherwood has been on a mission of her own. That mission is to create a safe space for combat veterans once they come home.