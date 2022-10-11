SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4’s Ken Wayne accompanied a group of veterans on an honor flight to Washington D.C. He spoke to veterans of World War II and the Vietnam War about the experience as the vets were treated to a performance by the Marine Corp’s Silent Drill Team

Four Bay Area veterans had the honor of presenting a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Another surprise saw the vets greeted by a large crowd when they returned home to SFO, a welcome greeting that many of the Vietnam vets didn’t get when they returned home from that conflict.