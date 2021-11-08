Webinar to offer financial advice for returning veterans

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– A free webinar series will offer financial education to military veterans returning to civilian life.

The “Money After Military” webinar series is a program sponsored by the State Treasurer’s Office of Economic Empowerment (OEE) and the Veterans’ Bonus Division.

“How to Start Investing” will be held on Wednesday, November 10th at 12 p.m. Jonathan Harrington, Certified Financial Planner at Milestone Financial Planning, LLC and a veteran, will provide general information about how veterans can get started investing and grow their portfolios. Brendan Sheehan, a Certified Financial Planner who has provided financial counseling for the military for a decade, will join to offer his insight into investing.

Livestreaming of the webinar will take place via Zoom and Facebook before being uploaded to YouTube. Viewers can engage with the hosts throughout the event by posing questions in the chat on either platform.

Attendees can register for the event by following this link. The first Money After Military event, which provided advice for women veterans looking to start a business, can be found here.

Disclaimer: Information in this webinar is intended to be general in nature. The Treasurer’s Office doesn’t officially endorse any opinions expressed by the presenters. Attendees should consult with their own financial advisor or planner for any specific investment decisions.