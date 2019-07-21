Victim and driver in fatal Somerville hit-and-run identified by State Police

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – State police have identified the victim in the fatal hit-and-run in Somerville from Saturday night.

52-year-old Cheryl Pauline Richards of Somerville was struck on Mystic Avenue in the area of Stop and Shop shortly before 8:00 p.m.

She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she was later pronounced dead.

State Police told 22News the driver is 64-year-old Zewdu Abate Gedamu of Roxbury. He was allegedly driving a 2008 Mercedes-Benz E350 and hit Richards while she was in the crosswalk.

Gedamu turned himself in on Sunday morning.

Gedamu is charged with leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury or death and a crosswalk violation.

He is being held on $1,000 cash bail and is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Somerville District Court.