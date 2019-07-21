Victim and driver in fatal Somerville hit-and-run identified by State Police

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
massachusetts State Police logo state police cruiser_207058

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – State police have identified the victim in the fatal hit-and-run in Somerville from Saturday night.

52-year-old Cheryl Pauline Richards of Somerville was struck on Mystic Avenue in the area of Stop and Shop shortly before 8:00 p.m.

She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she was later pronounced dead.

State Police told 22News the driver is 64-year-old Zewdu Abate Gedamu of Roxbury. He was allegedly driving a 2008 Mercedes-Benz E350 and hit Richards while she was in the crosswalk.

Gedamu turned himself in on Sunday morning.

Gedamu is charged with leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury or death and a crosswalk violation.

He is being held on $1,000 cash bail and is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Somerville District Court. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Cooling Centers

More cooling centers

Trending Stories