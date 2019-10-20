Victim found dead in rural Massachusetts home

News

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

GROTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a death in a home in a rural Massachusetts town.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office and Groton police say the victim was found dead in the home at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

A spokeswoman for the district attorney says a suspect who is known to the victim has been arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

No names were made public.

District Attorney Marian Ryan says more charges are possible.

Authorities say the death was “not a random incident” and there is no threat to the public.Groton has a population of about 11,000 and is about 30 miles northwest of Boston.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Trending Stories