AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst police identify the death of a 36-year-old woman of Springfield in a multi-vehicle crash Friday.

Carmen Henriquez was noted dead at the site of the accident, which occurred at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road.

Amherst Police, State Police troopers with the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS), and the Detective Unit affiliated with the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office were all called to the accident. According to a news release sent from the office of the Northwestern District Attorney to 22news, on the day of the collision, they found that a car driven by Henriquez was heading north when it collided with two other cars going south, causing the car to flip over on the road.

For non-life-threatening injuries, the drivers of the two cars were transported by EMS to Baystate Medical Center. After three hours of closure, the road reopened on Friday at 11:45 a.m. The accident is still being looked into.