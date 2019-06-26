Victim of deadly East Longmeadow stabbing identified

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim of a deadly stabbing in East Longmeadow Tuesday night has been identified.

According to Hampden County DA Spokesperson, Jim Leydon, 61-year-old Tina Jette of East Longmeadow was found by police at 395 Somers Road after she had been stabbed.

Original Story: One person killed, one arrested after stabbing in East Longmeadow

Leydon said Jette was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she died. Thirty-five-year-old Matthew Scavotto of East Longmeadow was arrested in connection with the stabbing.

Scavotto was arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday morning in the Palmer District Court. He pleaded not guilty and was held without bail. He is scheduled to be in court next on July 25.

State police with the DA’s officer, East Longmeadow police, the DA’s murder unit, and the Chief Medical Examiner are continuing to investigate the stabbing.