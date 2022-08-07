GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday at about 9:40 a.m., the Great Barrington emergency crews were called to a motor vehicle accident in front of the Sunoco gas station on State Road.

Great Barrington Police, Great Barrington Fire Department, Southern Berkshire EMS, and New Marlborough Ambulance appeared at the accident.



According to the Great Barrington Police Department, a 2018 Harley Davidson Motorcycle struck a 2020 Subaru Legacy.

As a result of the crash, the motorcycle diver Kevin Barry and his passenger Gina Barry of Woodmere, New York suffered serious injuries.

A helicopter landed in the parking lot of the Four Brothers Pizza restaurant on Stockbridge Rd to transport both victims to nearby hospitals.

Great Barrington police said, “Kevin Barry was cited for driving in the breakdown lane and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He will be summoned to appear at Southern Berkshire District court at a later date.”

The crash remains under investigation. 22News will update this story when more information becomes available.