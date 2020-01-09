Video: 20 cats found living in Virginia Beach storage unit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – If you are considering adopting a cat, there are 20 new additions at the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center. They were all found living in a storage unit.

According to a social media post from the shelter, the owner lost their home and was keeping the cats there.

The shelter released video of some of the cats. While understandably scared, the new arrivals appear to be in good health, according to the adoption center.

The cats are ready to be adopted into a new loving home. The Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center is located at 341 S Birdneck Road.

10 On Your Side reached out to Virginia Beach Animal Enforcement Supervisor Meghan Conti for more details, including the location of the storage unit. She said they are not releasing any additional information at this time, because the case is still under investigation.

Latest Posts