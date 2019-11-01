VIDEO: Bear strolls into garage, eats Cool Whip

LONGWOOD, Fla. (WESH/CNN) – A Florida family says an unexpected house guest walked into their garage and busted open a freezer.

A large black bear enjoyed a treat of Cool Whip and frozen sausage before heading out — and the visit was was caught on video.

“That’s a pretty good sized bear,” Pam Boodram said. “He had made himself nice and comfortable with a Cool Whip tub and a package of turkey sausage.”

The normally closed garage door was open because Pam’s husband had been in and out, working on a project.

But then she heard some commotion from two different places.

“Well, my husband’s banging in the bathroom. What’s the banging going on in the garage?”

Pam said she opened the door to the garage — slowly and not very wide.

“Just peeked around the corner there, and right on the side there, I saw the bear.”

The bear helping himself did a number on the freezer lid, bending it just enough that she needs a detergent bottle to hold it down.

Not knowing exactly what to do, they called the police department. They showed up and ran the sirens awhile to get the bear to move along.

He did, but at his own pace, slowly making the walk around the back and into some bushes.

“I can’t believe he maneuvered in here without knocking anything over,” Pam said.

“I actually have never seen a bear this close before now.”

But now a day she’ll never forget.