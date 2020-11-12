VIDEO BREAK DOWN: Patriots and Ravens

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - With The Masters set to begin Thursday due to the pandemic, it was only fitting that a Georgia soldier set to retire would spend Veteran's Day signing up for his next challenge – playing Division II golf at Christian Brothers University in Memphis.

Jonathan "Buckets" Shuskey, a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army and a North Carolina native, has served in the Army since 2000. He's been at Fort Benning, Ga. for the last few years.