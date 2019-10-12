VIDEO: Cough starts fight at convenience store

HOUSTON, Tx. (KTRK/CNN) – It’s hard to believe but police say an attack at a convenience store all started over a cough.

Surveillance video caught two people shoving and kicking the woman at the store in Northeast Houston.

A 24-year-old woman named Ashley was sitting down next to a man and woman to hit the slots. She coughed and another woman yelled at her for doing so.

The victim asked the manager if he could ask the couple to leave.

That’s when the woman attacked, grabbed the victim’s hair and yanking her down to the ground.

She continues to punch and kick her, then grabs her purse, cash and cell phone.

All of this took place in front of a child who was being held by an adult at the slot machine.

The suspects got away in a dark-colored SUV and police are asking for assistance in finding them.